Officers and employees in govt will get opportunity to improve their performance with Mission Karmayogi: Minister Javadekar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 15:37 IST
Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Wasn't allowed to speak at Justice Arun Mishra's farewell: Dushyant Dave writes to CJI Bobde

Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA President Dushyant Dave on Wednesday wrote to Chief Justice of India CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde expressing his disappointment for not being invited to speak at the farewell of Justice Arun Kumar Mishra. As Pr...

German minister rules out new nationwide coronavirus lockdown

Germany will not need another national lockdown over the winter to keep the coronavirus under control despite rising infections, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday.After initially keeping infections and deaths relatively low compa...

Spanish nursing home residents greet friends, family from behind windows

From behind the large windows of Barcelonas Centre Parc nursing home, elderly residents blow kisses, give virtual hugs and speak to loved ones on the other side of the glass using mobile phones. Restrictions on visits are still in place acr...

UK reaffirms aid spending target, dismisses report that cash could be diverted

Britain reaffirmed its commitment to spend 0.7 of national income on aid and development on Wednesday, describing a report that it was seeking to divert billions of pounds from the aid budget to pay for intelligence and defence as tittle-ta...
