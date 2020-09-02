Banned mobile apps prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity, defence of India and public order: Official statement.

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73 today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that Mission Karmayogi, a major bureaucratic reform exercise approved by the Union Cabinet, will radically improve the governments human resource management practices, asserting that the progra...
India may impose anti-dumping duty on a certain type of fibre imported from European Union, Belarus, Ukraine and Peru as the commerce ministrys arm DGTR has recommended for the same after conducting a probe. Directorate General of Trade Rem...
A burnt wooden statue of Slovenian-born U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, described by the artist as representing tensions in the United States, goes on show at an art gallery in the Slovenian seaside town of Koper on Wednesday.The statue was ...
The Vijay Rupani-led BJP government in Gujarat on Wednesday cleared a proposal to enact a new law to rein in habitual criminals and anti-social elements with the legislation stipulating seven to 10 years of jail terms for offenders. The pro...