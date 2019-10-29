PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed sign agreement to establish Strategic Partnership Council to coordinate on important issues.

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...
Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...
Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...
Sony Corp said on Tuesday it would shut down its cloud-based TV service PlayStation Vue in January, citing competition. Pay-TV groups have been squeezed globally as viewers switch to online video platforms that often offer cheaper packages ...
The SP 500 eased back from a record high on Tuesday to trade near the unchanged mark as investors weaved through the heart of earnings season and the latest headlines on a potential trade deal between the U.S. and China. Hopes of a U.S.-Chi...
The United States Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn voiced concern on Tuesday at what he said was the continuing dangerous situation in northeast Syria and urged all sides to work to stabilize the situation. We are concerned by the conti...
Minister of State MoS for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the Congress has become habituated of supporting and conducting Yatras in the name of Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi and get dejected if they have to participate in proc...