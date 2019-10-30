Former finance minister P Chidambaram produced before Delhi court in INX Media money laundering case by ED.
Former finance minister P Chidambaram produced before Delhi court in INX Media money laundering case by ED.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- P Chidambaram
- Delhi
- INX Media
- ED
ALSO READ
INX Media corruption case: P Chidambaram seeks bail in SC, says CBI wants to keep him in jail to humiliate him.
INX Media case: Delhi court issues production warrant for P Chidambaram
"Strong prima facie" case has been made out against former finance minister P Chidambaram in INX Media corruption case: CBI tells SC.
ED arrests P Chidambaram in INX Media money laundering case
INX Media case: ED team reaches Tihar Jail to question P Chidambaram