International Development News
Development News Edition

The views of MEPs reflected their understanding of ground realities and threat of terrorism in Kashmir: MEA.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 16:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 16:02 IST
The views of MEPs reflected their understanding of ground realities and threat of terrorism in Kashmir: MEA.

The views of MEPs reflected their understanding of ground realities and threat of terrorism in Kashmir: MEA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

TMC names candidates for bypolls to 3 Bengal assembly seats

The Trinamool Congress on Thursday announced its candidate list for bypolls to three assembly seats in West Bengal, to be held on November 25. The by-elections are scheduled to be held in Kharagpur Sadar assembly seat in West Midnapore dist...

Saritha Nair, husband Radhakrishnan sentenced to 3 years imprisonment in solar scam case

A Coimbatore court on Thursday sentenced entrepreneur Saritha Nair and her husband Biju Radhakrishnan to three years imprisonment in connection with the solar panel scam case. Sessions judge Kannan also fined the couple Rs 10,000 each, fail...

Ukraine plans more troop withdrawals in east ahead of peace talks

Ukraine plans more troop withdrawals in the eastern Donbass region as a confidence building measure to help pave the way for four-way peace talks with Russia, France and Germany, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.Ukraines milit...

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

A light earthquake shook parts of South Africa on Tuesday, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC. The tremors were also reportedly felt in cities like Durban and other cities of KwaZulu-Natal province.There are no immediate r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019