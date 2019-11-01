International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi court grants bail to AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi in 2013 rioting case.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 13:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 13:47 IST
Delhi court grants bail to AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi in 2013 rioting case.

Delhi court grants bail to AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi in 2013 rioting case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathi gets bail in 2013 rioting case

Aam Adami Party AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi and two others were granted bail by a trial court on the surety of Rs 25,000 each on Friday in connection with a rioting case in 2013. Tiwari was produced before Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Ku...

MP: Snake bite victim subjected to witchcraft inside hospital, inquiry ordered

In a bizarre incident caught on camera, a snake bite victim was seen being treated by witchcraft inside the emergency ward of the district hospital. The matter has come into my notice, if its true then performing witchcraft inside the hospi...

NGT directs Jal Board, DPCC to submit report on illegal extraction of groundwater

The National Green Tribunal on Friday directed the Jal Board and the Pollution Control Committee in the national capital to submit a report on a plea alleging illegal extraction of groundwater in North Delhi. A bench headed by NGT Chairpers...

Palm oil giants double down on deforestation with new radar system

By Michael Taylor KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Ten major companies that sell and use palm oil have teamed up on a new radar system to monitor forests across Malaysia and Indonesia more closely and speed up action to stop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019