Twelve flights diverted from Delhi airport since 9 am on Sunday due to bad weather: Air India.

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...
Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...
Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...
Elias Pettersson scored twice, and Jake Virtanen had a goal and an assist as the Vancouver Canucks finally solved San Jose backup goaltender Aaron Dell, defeating the host Sharks 5-2 on Saturday night. Brandon Sutter and Adam Gaudette also ...
Riyadh, Nov 3 AFP Saudi Aramco on Sunday confirmed it planned to list on the Riyadh stock exchange, describing it as a milestone in the history of the energy behemoth. Depending on the size of the sale and Aramcos valuation, it could be the...
Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio says voices like Greta Thunberg give him hope for a better future at a time when world leaders have been taken planet earth for granted. Like Thunberg, DiCaprio is also an environmentalist. He called the tee...
The Delhi High Court on Sunday decided to take up for hearing the issue pertaining to the clash between lawyers and police at Tis Hazari court here which resulted in injuries to several persons. Taking suo motu cognizance of media reports o...