SC says Rs 1 lakh penalty will be imposed for construction or demolition activity in Delhi-NCR; Rs 5,000 for garbage burning.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 17:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 17:31 IST
OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Latest News

Pakistan's former prime minister's daughter granted bail

A Pakistani court granted bail on Monday to Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who has been held in custody while facing trial on corruption charges, Sharif family lawyers said.Nawaz Sharif, who is also on tri...

World News Summary: UK's Liberal Democrat leader sent suspicious package ahead of UK election: ITV

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. UKs Liberal Democrat leader sent suspicious package ahead of UK election ITVBritains anti-Brexit Liberal Democrat party leader Jo Swinson was the recipient of a suspicious package deliver...

We are helpless, says Punjab farmers on stubble burning

Despite the ban on stubble-burning that is choking Delhi and other areas in northern India, farm fires continue around this Punjab village, just 20 km from the state capital Chandigarh. We are helpless, says a farmer, citing the cost of equ...

Amit Shah inaugurates SCO joint exercise on urban earthquake search, rescue

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO joint exercise on urban earthquake search and rescue -2019 at the Ambedkar International Center in New Delhi on Monday. Inaugurated the Shanghai Cooperation...
