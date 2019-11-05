Iran to resume uranium enrichment at Fordow plant: Rouhani (AFP) AMSAMS

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...
Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...
Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...
A sleepless night can trigger anxiety by up to 30 per cent while a full nights nap can stabilise emotions, according to a study which recommends deep sleep as a non-pharmaceutical remedy for anxiety disorders. People suffering from the ment...
Fifteen more political parties have backed SLPPs presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa, taking the number of outfits supporting the former Sri Lankan defence chief to above 40, according to a media report. As many as 35 candidates are i...
Locals in the Kashmiri village where five Indian migrant laborers were killed by gunmen last week say they are living in fear of militant groups as well as the subsequent crackdown by security forces.The five migrants, from Indias eastern s...
West Africas Senegal, considered a frontier petroleum market, on Tuesday announced a oil and gas licensing round.The licensing round will be for three offshore blocks and the legal phase will conclude in late January, said oil minister Maha...