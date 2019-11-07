Interested in buying stake in IndiGo but this is not right time, issues among promoters yet to be resolved: Qatar Airways CEO.

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....
The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...
Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...
AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 7, 2019 PRNewswire -- The Board of Directors of MAS Financial Services Limited in their meeting held today took on record the unaudited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter ended 30 September 2019. The ro...
A Tanzanian court on Thursday postponed the hearing for the seventh time of a prominent Tanzanian journalist arrested in July in a case his lawyers and rights group say is politically motivated. Erick Kabendera, a Dar es Salaam-based journa...
India on Thursday called for a united global effort against all those who support terror or help generate finances for terrorism, saying there should be zero-tolerance towards the menace. Addressing the inaugural session of the No Money For...
China and the United States have agreed in the past two weeks to cancel tariffs imposed during their months-long trade war in different phases, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday.China and the United States must simultaneously c...