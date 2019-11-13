Shiv Sena not to mention its petition in SC challenging Maha governor's decision of not granting it time for govt formation:lawyer.

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....
Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...
Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....
The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
Bushfires raging across Australias east coast destroyed two buildings on a rural property owned by Russell Crowe, the Oscar-winning actor said on Twitter on Wednesday. The 55-year-old posted a video and pictures on his Twitter feed of a hel...
A day after Presidents Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party NCP is holding a core committee meeting here to discuss the current political situation in the state. The meeting is being attended by party chief Sharad...
Midfielder Fabian Delph has withdrawn himself from the England squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifying matches due to a hamstring injury. The 29-year-old had joined Englands squad still nursing the injury which saw him miss Evertons mat...
Trae Young scored a season-high 42 points and had 11 assists, Jabari Parker had 20 points and nine rebounds, and the visiting Atlanta Hawks beat the Denver Nuggets 125-121 on Tuesday night. The Hawks Alex Len scored 17 and Kevin Huerter had...