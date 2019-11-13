All govt and private schools to remain shut on Thursday and Friday in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad due to severe pollution: DM.

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....
Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...
Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....
The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
The National Football League has invited Colin Kaepernick to audition for teams at a special workout on Saturday, opening the possibility that the former quarterback could return to football three years after his protests against racial inj...
In the small basement of a two-story building next to Khartoums central bus station, around 40 smartly dressed men and women gather around terminals for an hour a day with one eye on the future of Sudans fledgling financial market. The stoc...
A lorry carrying gravel collided with a passenger bus, killing 12 people in western Slovakia on Wednesday, the countrys deadliest road accident in a decade, police said.The accident occurred in rainy weather on a winding two-lane road near ...
Niti Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant on Wednesday invited investors to take part in the governments plans to develop eco-tourism projects in Andaman Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands. It is a government project in which the Niti A...