We are open to discussions on all issues, says PM Modi ahead of start of Winter session of Parliament.

We are open to discussions on all issues, says PM Modi ahead of start of Winter session of Parliament.

We are open to discussions on all issues, says PM Modi ahead of start of Winter session of Parliament.

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

James' 33 points fuel Lakers' rout of Hawks

LeBron James scored 33 points and Kyle Kuzma added 17 as the Los Angeles Lakers jumped out to a 25-point lead in the first quarter and finished off an easy 122-101 victory Sunday over the visiting Atlanta Hawks. Rajon Rondo scored 15 points...

UPDATE 2-China calls on U.S. to 'stop flexing muscles' in South China Sea

China on Monday called on the U.S. military to stop flexing its muscles in the South China Sea and to avoid adding new uncertainties over Taiwan, during high-level talks that underscored the tension between the worlds two largest economies....

China confirms aircraft carrier sailed through Taiwan Strait

China confirmed on Monday that its first domestically built aircraft carrier had sailed through the Taiwan Strait for routine training and tests after Taipei accused Beijing of intimidation around upcoming elections. The ship, which has yet...

10 killed in road accident in Bikaner

Ten people were killed and 22 others injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in Rajasthans Bikaner district on Monday, police said. Earlier, police had put the death toll at 14.The accident took place early in the morning in Dungar...
