Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...
Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment. ...
Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...
In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....
Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers snapped the host San Jose Sharks six-game winning streak with a 5-2 victory Tuesday night. Markus Granlund, Zack Kassian, Jujhar Khaira and James Neal also scored for the Paci...
Captain Tim Paine said Wednesday Australia were wary of being surprised by Pakistans young pace attack, which could include 16-year-old sensation Naseem Shah, and admitted they had been studying as much footage as possible. The home team go...
Paras Anand freely admits he will probably be the most nervous person at Eden Gardens on Friday when India take the day-night test plunge against Bangladesh.Equipment manufacturer Sanspareils Greenlands, commonly known as SG, has supplied t...
Pope Francis arrived in Thailand on Wednesday to meet with its small but devoted Catholic minority on a seven-day Asian trip that will include a family reunion in Bangkok and take his anti-nuclear message to Japan. Waiting for a glimpse of ...