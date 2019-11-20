Three Rafale jets have been handed over to India, jets being used to train IAF pilots and technicians in France: govt.

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...
Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment. ...
Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...
In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....
The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, which is leading an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trumps dealings with Ukraine, held the fourth day of public hearings on Wednesday. The following are select quotations f...
The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, which is leading an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trumps dealings with Ukraine, held the fourth day of public hearings on Wednesday. The following are select quotations f...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he had never seen any evidence of Russian interference in any British democracy.Theres absolutely no evidence that Ive ever seen of any Russian interference in UK democratic processes, ...
Bolivian lawmakers meet later on Wednesday to try and agree a path to new elections and defuse street violence that has killed 30 people since a disputed October vote. The South American countrys two chambers of congress are to discuss annu...