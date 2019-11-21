Netanyahu indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of trust: justice ministry. (AFP) NSA

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...
Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment. ...
Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...
In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....
The U.S. Justice Departments internal watchdog said he expects to be able to release on Dec. 9 a long-awaited report on the origins of investigations into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. In a letter sent...
A former Twitter Inc employee accused of spying for Saudi Arabia may be freed pending trial, a U.S. District Court judge ruled on Thursday.Ahmad Abouammo and two other men were indicted earlier this month on spying charges in a case that pu...
The Chicago White Sox agreed to terms Thursday on a four-year, 73 million contract with free-agent catcher Yasmani Grandal. Grandal will receive 18.25 million per season through 2023 on a contract that sets a franchise record for total mone...
The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Thursday said it has a deficit of more than Rs 45 crore and there is a misinformation campaign being run in the name of hostel fee hike. The JNU, in a statement, said the deficit is large because of the hu...