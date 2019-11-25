SC takes serious note of stubble burning in Punjab despite orders prohibiting it, says people in Delhi can't be left to die due to pollution.

... ...
US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...
While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....
Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...
Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas said on Monday he had sacked Rural Affairs Minister Mart Jarvik, a member of the ruling coalitions far-right EKRE party, saying he could no longer trust him. Jarvik was the third minister from EKRE to be d...
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said on Monday that revolutions like the one promised in current Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyns election manifesto always end badly.The problem with revolutions is that they always end badly, Bla...
The Islamabad High Court IHC on Monday accepted the apologies of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan and Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, and withdrew its contempt of court notices against them. Du...
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said on Monday that Britain was in a mess, warning that neither his own Labour Party nor Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservatives deserved to win a Dec. 12 election. Below are excerpts from his sp...