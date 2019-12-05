Rape victim set afire in Unnao airlifted to Delhi hospital: UP official.

... ...
As the planet is drowning in plastic pollution, many new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....
As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...
The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday announced that House Democrats would move forward to impeach President Donald Trump by drafting formal charges known as articles of impeachment, saying the Republican president had seriously viola...
The Rajya Sabha on Thursday unanimously condemned the setting afire of a rape survivor from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh with chairman M Venkaiah Naidu saying we must send out a signal to the entire country that on such incidents, action should b...
Protesters took to the street across Assam against the Citizenship Amendment Bill on Thursday as the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti said it would move the Supreme Court if the Bill is passed in Parliament. Workers of several social and youth...
Some NCP leaders, who joined the BJP ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, have met party chief Sharad Pawar over their possible return to the fold, but no decision has been made on it yet, the ruling partners chief spokesperson Nawab Ma...