CBI carrying out searches at multiple locations in Lucknow, including residence of a former high court judge: Officials.

As the planet is drowning in plastic pollution, many new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....
As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...
The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...
Terming women safety as a serious issue, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that rape convicts under POCSO Act should not have right to file mercy petition. Women safety is a serious issue. Rape convicts under POCSO Act should not hav...
Greece said on Friday it was expelling the Libyan ambassador, angered at an accord between Libya and Turkey signed on Nov. 27 that maps out a sea boundary between the two countries close to the Greek island of Crete.Mohamed Younis AB Menfi ...
Dr NC Sajjan, the brother of Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, who was involved in an encounter where the police shot dead four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian, stated on Friday that the people of his native ...
Police resorted to retaliatory firing Sajjanar on encounter Hyderabad, Dec 6 PTI The Telangana Police on Fridaysaid its personnel resorted to retaliatory firing after twoof the accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarianopened fi...