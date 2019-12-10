Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....
Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...
... ...
As the planet is drowning in plastic pollution, many new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....
Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM on Tuesday said N Raja has now donned a bigger role and moved to Toyota Financial Services India as its managing director. Raja, who has been with the company for the last seven years, was previously deputy manag...
Pakistan on Tuesday inaugurated the trial run of its first mass transit project, which is funded by China. The Orange Line Metro train, which would complete 27 kms of distance in 45 minutes, will pass through the congested areas of Lahore w...
The Congress on Tuesday said it welcomed the Shiv Senas decision to reconsider its stand on the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha after voting in favour in the Lok Sabha, and stated that as an alliance partner, it could not ask ...
Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM on Tuesday announced organizational changes, with N Raja taking over as the managing director of the companys financial services arm with effect from January 2020. Raja, who is currently deputy managing director f...