All trains from Guwahati, New Alipurduar and New Jalpaiguri bound for eastern zone cancelled in view of situation in Bengal: official
All trains from Guwahati, New Alipurduar and New Jalpaiguri bound for eastern zone cancelled in view of the situation in Bengal: official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Guwahati
- New Alipurduar
- New Jalpaiguri
- Bengal
- KND
ALSO READ
Rs 196cr received for Guwahati Smart City project: Minister
Plastic sheets protecting Guwahati road dividers from paan
We don't have any update to share: MEA on whether India-Japan summit will take place in Guwahati from Dec 15-17.
ISL match in Guwahati postponed due to curfew in wake of CAB protests
Assam: Protests continue against CAB in Guwahati, Dibrugarh