Opposition leaders led by Congress president Sonia Gandhi meet President Ram Nath Kovind over police action in Jamia.
Opposition leaders led by Congress president Sonia Gandhi meet President Ram Nath Kovind over police action in Jamia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sonia Gandhi
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Congress
- Jamia
ALSO READ
Chidambaram reaches Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi
I am happy to have stepped out (of prison) and breathing air of freedom, says P Chidambaram after meeting Sonia Gandhi.
Sonia Gandhi not to celebrate birthday in wake of rising cases of assaults on women
On Sonia Gandhi's birthday, Puducherry CM gifts onion to party workers
Delhi: Sonia Gandhi expresses sadness over deaths of 43 people in Anaj Mandi fire incident