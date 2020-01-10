PM Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to hold meeting at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Saturday: State secretariat official PTI SCH RHL
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
READ MORE ON:
- Mamata Banerjee
- Modi
- West Bengal
- Raj Bhavan
- Kolkata
