There is no role for any third party on Kashmir issue: MEA on Trump's offer to help in resolving dispute between India and Pak.
There is no role for any third party on Kashmir issue: MEA on Trump's offer to help in resolving dispute between India and Pak.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Joined by B-town celebs, BJP protests 'Free Kashmir' banner
Kashmir remains freezing cold though sun shines after 3 days
Real Kashmir look to get back to winnings ways
Envoys from 16 countries, including the US, in Srinagar to assess situation post abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir: officials.
Envoys from 16 nations in Kashmir to assess ground situation