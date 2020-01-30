Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC stays Madras HC proceedings on plea against election of DMK leader Kanimozhi in 2019 LS polls

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 12:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 12:37 IST
SC stays Madras HC proceedings on plea against election of DMK leader Kanimozhi in 2019 LS polls
Image Credit: Wikipedia

SC stays Madras HC proceedings on plea against the election of DMK leader Kanimozhi in 2019 LS polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The French fishermen who could sink Britain's post-Brexit ambitions

For the British government, a successful Brexit means re-asserting economic sovereignty and landing a trade deal with Europe. Trawler captain Stephane Fait and his fellow French fisherman could sink that plan. Based in Boulogne-sur-Mer, Fra...

Aditi Rao shares glimpses from her shooting location

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari, who has five films in her kitty for 2020 shared some glimpses from her Calicut shooting days for one of her upcoming movies. Though the name of the movie for which she visited the place has not been revealed in her p...

UPDATE 2-Air France joins China exodus as virus unnerves cabin crew

Air France became the latest major airline to suspend flights to China, as cabin crews around the world voiced growing unease about their exposure to the coronavirus, which has killed more than 170 people and continues to spread. The decisi...

IndiGo takes cognizance of pilot's letter over Kamra's flying ban

IndiGo has taken cognizance of a letter of the pilot who was operating the flight in which senior journalist Arnab Goswami was heckled by stand up comedian Kunal Kamra. We have taken cognizance of the letter of the pilot, who was operating ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020