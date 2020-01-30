SC stays Madras HC proceedings on plea against election of DMK leader Kanimozhi in 2019 LS polls
SC stays Madras HC proceedings on plea against the election of DMK leader Kanimozhi in 2019 LS polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
SC stays HC proceedings on plea challenging Kanimozhi's election in LS polls
SC stays proceedings against Kanimozhi in Madras HC
SC stays HC proceedings on plea challenging Kanimozhi's election in LS polls
SC stays HC proceedings on plea challenging DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi's election in LS polls