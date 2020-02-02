5 people injured in grenade attack in Lal Chowk area of Srinagar city: Police.

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors such as thermography, microphone array, obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....
Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry on Sunday became the most capped player in the history of womens T20Is. She achieved the feat against India in the ongoing womens tri-series. The 29-year-old has now played 113 T20Is, surpassing New Zealan...
A second Air India flight carrying 323 Indians and seven Maldivians from Wuhan in China landed at Delhi airport on Sunday morning. In the first flight on early Saturday, 324 Indians were evacuated and were admitted to the two quarantine fac...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday lauded the Narendra Modi-led government for its efforts in evacuating more than 600 Indians from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan and remarked that it understands its responsibility ...
The Congress on Sunday released its manifesto for Delhi polls, promising to implement unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000-7,500 per month and cashback schemes for water and power consumers, if voted to power. Presenting the manifesto, Delhi ...