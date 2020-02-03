Shanghai stocks end down 7.72% on virus, biggest drop in nearly 5 years.

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors such as thermography, microphone array, obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....
Malaysia sent an AirAsia plane to Chinas Wuhan on Monday to bring back 141 people and also deliver 500,000 pairs of gloves to the country hit by the coronavirus epidemic, the National Disaster Management Agency said. All the passengers, inc...
The safe-haven yen and Swiss franc weakened on Monday, retreating from multi-week highs against the dollar as fears surrounding the spread of coronavirus in China appeared to ebb for now. Chinese markets took a beating in the first trading ...
The Hong Kong economys first recession in a decade deepened in the fourth quarter of last year, weighed down by often violent anti-government protests and the U.S.-China trade war, advanced estimates showed on Monday. The economy shrank by ...
50 IAS officers transferred in Telangana Hyderabad, Feb 3 PTI In a major bureaucratic reshuffle in Telangana, as many as 50 IAS officers, including Collectors, have been transferred. Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar has been post...