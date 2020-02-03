ISIS claims responsibility for London terror attack, according to its media wing.

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
Russia will from Tuesday temporarily restrict the entry of foreigners arriving from China due to the coronavirus, Russias Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Monday.She said the restrictions would not, however, apply to Moscows S...
A 45-year-old man was arrested from south Mumbai for allegedly duping financial firms by buying electronic gadgets on loan from showrooms using fake documents of his non-existing bank accounts, a crime branch official said on Monday. The a...
Far from the coronavirus epicenter, the eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou, a major commercial hub with a population of about 3.5 million, is scrambling to contain its own local outbreak.Wenzhou is more than 680 km 425 miles from Wuhan, where ...
Sharik Currimbhoy led Goldstein, Roth Co. GSR has made plans to deploy Rs. 10,000 crores1.4billion into the distressed equity and debt markets in India. The company, earlier knows as Element Capital prior to the merger, advised in marquee ...