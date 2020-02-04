SC asks BJP leader to approach mentioning officer for date of hearing on his plea for removal of Shaheen Bagh protesters.

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
AAP guarantees quality education, health, clean water, 24-hour electricity to Delhiites Deputy CM Manish Sisodia....
Trade between India and Mexico is expected to increase 10 percent during the current financial year, Mexican Ambassador to India Federico Salas said on Tuesday. The volume of bilateral trade was USD 10 billion last fiscal, he said.Mexico is...
A person in Uttar Pradeshs Lalitpur district, who recently returned from China, has been advised to stay in isolation as a precautionary measure. Dr. Pratap Singh, CMO, Lalitpur told ANI that so far no symptoms of the virus has been found i...
China Development Bank plans to issue up to 14.25 billion yuan 2.04 billion of one-year special bonds on Thursday to raise funds to help tackle the coronavirus epidemic, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. The p...