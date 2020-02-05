Left Menu
Development News Edition

Our defence preparedness not aimed at any country as India a reliable contributor to world peace: PM Modi.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 14:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 14:52 IST
Our defence preparedness not aimed at any country as India a reliable contributor to world peace: PM Modi.

Our defence preparedness not aimed at any country as India a reliable contributor to world peace: PM Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Mercedes launches AMG GT 63S 4Matic 4-Door Coupe priced at Rs 2.42 cr

German luxury carmaker Mercedes Benz on Wednesday launched AMG GT 63S 4Matic 4-Door Coupe in India priced at Rs 2.42 crore. The company also announced opening of bookings open for its upcoming models,&#160; A-Class Limousine and new GLA SUV...

Government has assured entry to Chinese wrestlers for Asian Championship: WFI

The Wrestling Federation of India WFI on Wednesday said it has got assurance from the central government that quarantined Chinese grapplers will not be denied entry into the country for the upcoming Asian Championship despite fears surround...

Britain charters final Wuhan evacuation flight

London, Feb 5 AFP Britain will charter what it said was a second and final flight this weekend to evacuate nationals from Chinas Hubei province, the epicentre of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak. The civilian aircraft will leave Hubeis...

Average spot power price falls 14 pc to Rs 2.86 per unit in January on IEX

Average spot power price in January dipped 14 per cent to Rs 2.86 per unit as compared to the year-ago month on the Indian Energy Exchange IEX, according to official data. The day-ahead market DAM traded 4,791 MU million units with an avera...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020