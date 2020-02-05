Our defence preparedness not aimed at any country as India a reliable contributor to world peace: PM Modi.

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
German luxury carmaker Mercedes Benz on Wednesday launched AMG GT 63S 4Matic 4-Door Coupe in India priced at Rs 2.42 crore. The company also announced opening of bookings open for its upcoming models,  A-Class Limousine and new GLA SUV...
The Wrestling Federation of India WFI on Wednesday said it has got assurance from the central government that quarantined Chinese grapplers will not be denied entry into the country for the upcoming Asian Championship despite fears surround...
London, Feb 5 AFP Britain will charter what it said was a second and final flight this weekend to evacuate nationals from Chinas Hubei province, the epicentre of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak. The civilian aircraft will leave Hubeis...
Average spot power price in January dipped 14 per cent to Rs 2.86 per unit as compared to the year-ago month on the Indian Energy Exchange IEX, according to official data. The day-ahead market DAM traded 4,791 MU million units with an avera...