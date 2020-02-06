All states had approved NPR but some have now taken U-turn for political reasons, says PM.

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
A petition was on Thursday filed in Delhi High Court seeking contempt proceedings against Delhi government and police for allegedly not maintaining the restrictions imposed on the use of loudspeakers by the Supreme Court. The petition, file...
The newly-elected premier of Thuringia on Thursday said his Free Democrats FDP had initiated a motion seeking to dissolve the assembly in the eastern German state, which would pave the way for new elections there. Thomas Kemmerich drew wide...
The Delhi Police on Thursday refuted reports that it has requested the state government to convert a stadium in Kanjhawala into a temporary prison. This comes amid reports in some sections of media today which claimed that such a request ha...
A tribunal in New Delhi has put on hold a sales ban imposed last year on Anheuser-Busch InBev , an order seen by Reuters showed, allowing the worlds largest brewer to resume sales of its beer products in the city for now.Authorities in New ...