Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says opponents did 'everything possible to destroy us

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 20:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 19:58 IST
Trump says opponents did 'everything possible to destroy us

Trump says opponents did 'everything possible to destroy us

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal 'exposed', BJP to win more than 45 seats in Delhi: Nadda

As the campaign for the Delhi assembly polls ended on Thursday, BJP president J P Nadda said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been exposed for his false promises and expressed confidence that the saffron party will win over 45 seats in th...

Cold wave conditions prevail in northern region; Kashmir, HP record sub-zero temperatures

Cold wave conditions persisted in the northern region on Thursday, with Kashmir and major tourist hotspots of Himachal Pradesh -- Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie -- recording sub-zero temperatures. It was a clear morning in the national capital...

Reliance says oil purchases from Venezuela in compliance with US sanctions

Reliance Industries on Thursday said its purchases of crude oil from US-sanctioned Venezuela are reported and approved by the US government and that it remains in compliance with the sanctions. The statement came in response to the Trump ad...

Assam visit to mark successful signing of Bodo Accord that ended decades-old problem: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his Assam visit will mark the successful signing of the Bodo Accord, which brings to an end a problem that had been persisting for decades. Tomorrow, I look forward to being in Assam. I will be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020