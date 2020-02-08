NIA arrests man in terror-funding case of Naga insurgent group NSCN(IM): Official.

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
For Democrats, this was supposed to be a moment to begin easing three years of built-up of anxieties. Instead, the launch of the 2020 presidential primary has left the party deeply unsettled and President Donald Trump gleeful about the chao...
The four-day Sammakka Saralamma jatara, a mega religious congregation of tribals, concluded at Medaram village in Telangana on Saturday. The event, attended by an estimated 1.5 crore people, including non-tribals, concluded with the deiti...
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said her two hour plus budget speech days ago was inevitable since every aspect of the economy warranted a careful response and expressed regret for putting people to inconvenience. The minist...
As many as 8,945 cases were settled at the day-long National Lok Adalat across the twin Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday, an official spokesman said. The first Lok Adalat of 2020 was held in all the courts acros...