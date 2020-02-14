Huawei hit with new US charges of trade secrets theft

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
As a Brookfield Properties India venture, Candor TechSpace has recently partnered with Quick Ride, one of Indias leading ride-sharing platforms to provide employees with hyper-local carpooling services around its campuses in Gurugram, Noida...
A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein on Thursday took aim at the credibility of the women accusing the former movie producer of sexual assault and urged jurors in the closing arguments of his New York trial to acquit him. The prosecution wove a si...
The U.S. Senate backed legislation on Thursday to limit President Donald Trumps ability to wage war against Iran, rebuking him after a strike against an Iranian military commander and Tehrans retaliation last month raised fears of broader r...
Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Mike Leake was diagnosed with a fractured left wrist and hopes to be recovered for the start of the regular season. Leake underwent an MRI exam on Wednesday and that is when the fracture was detected.Leake,...