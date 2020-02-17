14 test positive among US plane evacuees from Japan coronavirus ship: State Dept.

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the rumor mongers are a...
Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...
Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
Still not over the disappointment of missing a world title in 2017, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has set her sights on the ICC Womens T20 World Cup trophy as she feels her team has grown substantially to be among the top contenders. India...
The Question Hour was washed out in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday as Samajwadi Party members stalled proceedings over the issue of alleged threat call to their party chief Akhilesh Yadav.SP members raised slogans leading to adjournme...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on his 66th birthday wishing for his long and healthy life.Greetings to Telangana CM KCR Garu on his birthday. Praying for his long an...
Japan said on Monday it would limit public crowds in Tokyo to prevent further spread of the deadly coronavirus, scrapping the emperors birthday celebrations and closing next months Tokyo Marathon to all but elite professional runners. The w...