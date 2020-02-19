79 more people test positive on Japan cruise ship: ministry (AFP) ZHZH

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the rumor mongers are a...
Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...
Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
German sportswear makers Adidas and Puma have both warned that the coronavirus outbreak was hurting their business in China due to store closures and fewer Chinese tourists traveling and shopping in other markets. Adidas and Puma make almos...
Indias automobile industry is likely to be negatively impacted and supply chain disrupted if the Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak in China and South-East Asia persisted longer, according to ratings agency ICRA. These countries play a critical ...
China has revoked the press credentials of three journalists of the Wall Street Journal after the newspaper declined to apologize for a column with a headline calling China the real sick man of Asia, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday. ...
A prominent Turkish businessman was re-arrested hours after being acquitted over his alleged role in landmark 2013 protests, a police spokeswoman said on Wednesday, in a move decried by foreign observers, opposition lawmakers and rights act...