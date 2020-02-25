India-US discussed issue of coronavirus; US has it under control: Trump.

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....
Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...
Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...
With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the rumor mongers are a...
As Tokyo prepares to greet overseas visitors to the Olympic Games in July, some city residents are upset about the more than 100 low-flying jetliners a day that will bring them to the city. From March 29, whenever a southerly wind blows ove...
Political scientists, including one of Indian-origin, have found empirical support for what they term the US President Donald Trumps emboldening effect, of normalising expressions of prejudice, including racially inflammatory speech. The re...
Some Congress leaders under the Telangana Congress Loyalists Forum on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi to convene a session of the AICC at the earliest to entrust the party leadership to Rahul Gandhi. In the letter, a copy o...
Cairo, Feb 25 AP Hosni Mubarak, the Egyptian leader who was the autocratic face of stability in the Middle East for nearly 30 years before being forced from power in an Arab Spring uprising, died Tuesday, state-run TV announced. He was 91. ...