We are pretty close to it: Trump on US-Taliban peace deal.

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....
Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...
Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...
With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the rumor mongers are a...
Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, who held power for 30 years until he was ousted in 2011 in a popular uprising against corruption and autocratic rule, died on Tuesday at the age of 91. A partner of the West in fighting Islamists, Mu...
The following is a list of international sports events hit by the outbreak of the new coronavirus.ATHLETICS The World Athletics Indoor Championships, scheduled for Nanjing from March 13-15, were postponed until next year. World Athletics i...
New York, Feb 25 AP Mastercard is naming an insider as its new CEO. Michael Miebach, who is currently the companys chief product officer, will takeover for CEO Ajay Banga to start 2021.Banga will become the companys executive chairman, repl...
One more person has been arrested in connection with the recent torture of two Dalit men in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday. Another man involved in the case, identified as Hem Singh, has been arrested. With this, a tot...