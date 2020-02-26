Death toll in Delhi violence rises to 24 with two more deaths being reported at LNJP Hospital: Authorities.

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....
Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...
Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...
With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the rumor mongers are a...
The Supreme Court Wednesday restored the National Company Law Tribunal NCLT order directing Jaiprakash Associates Ltd JAL to return 758 acres of land, which was pledged with several banks, to its debt-laden subsidiary firm Jaypee Infratech ...
The Irish Rugby Football Union said on Wednesday it has postponed the countrys Six Nations fixture against Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy, following a recommendation from Irish health authorities.The game was schedu...
The Irish Rugby Football Union said on Wednesday it has postponed the countrys Six Nations fixture against Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy, following a recommendation from Irish health authorities.The game was schedu...
The Haryana Assembly witnessed uproarious scenes Wednesday after a Congress MLA used the Bharat Mata ki Jai slogan to take a swipe at the government, evoking a strong reaction from the BJP. The ruling party countered the jibe, asking Congre...