HC dismisses plea challenging compensation announced by Delhi govt for riot victims, says nothing wrong with amount.

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....
However, with this rapid shift towards automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....
Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....
The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...
Handheld Group, a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, today announced the new NAUTIZ X41, a rugged Android device built for mobile workers in logistics, warehousing, utilities, field service, public transportation, security and...
SC asks Delhi HC chief justice to hear riot victims plea seeking lodging FIRs against politicians for alleged hate speeches on March 6....
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said 28 positive cases of coronavirus have been detected so far in India and announced that all international flights and passengers will now have to undergo screening, and not just the 12 co...
The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed a trial court in Ramanagara district of Karnataka to ensure the presence of absconding self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda to face trial in a 2010 rape case. A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde ...