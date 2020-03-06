Govt against monopoly in telecom, wants Vodafone Idea to survive, remain invested in India: Sources.

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....
Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....
The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...
There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...
India laid out a rescue plan for Yes Bank on Friday under which State Bank of India will take a 49 stake in the troubled lender, which is struggling with bad loans. Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the restructuring plan woul...
A 14-year-old girl was killed and three members of her family were injured on Friday when a wall collapsed on them in Rajasthans Bharatpur district, police saidThe incident occurred in Kama police station area where the wall fell on the fam...
The tourism ministry is tracking the whereabouts of 450 Iranian tourists who entered the country in February this year, in view of the spread of coronavirus in their home country, senior officials of the ministry said Friday. The officials ...
OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers have failed to agree a roll over of existing output cuts, two OPEC sources told Reuters.Previously sources said OPEC and non-OPEC had failed to agree on additional cuts to cope with the outbreak of coronaviru...