Fundamentals of Indian economy strong, policies are clear, says PM Modi on economic downturn facing the world.

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....
Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....
The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...
There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 912 p.m.At least 41 people, who recently returned from foreign countries, have been put under home isolation in Mizoram as a precautionar...
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday decried attempts by certain international agencies and bodies to interfere in Indias internal affairs and described their actions as unwarranted. Interacting with a group of students at his residenc...
State Bank of India will pick up 49 per cent stake in the crisis-ridden Yes Bank under a government-approved bailout plan, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assuring that depositors money is safe. A day after imposing moratorium on Y...
Johns Hopkins University has barred spectators from attending the NCAA Division III mens basketball tournament it is hosting this week because of recently confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maryland, it said on Friday. The Baltimore-based un...