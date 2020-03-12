NCLAT dismisses CAIT's plea against CCI nod to Walmart's USD 16 bn deal to acquire Flipkart.

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....
Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...
The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....
Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from enjoying the benefits of development....
Battered European airline stocks plunged nearly 10 on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he will restrict travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The surprise move is anothe...
Here are what you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak today Closing U.S. borders to EuropeAfter being criticized for his governments response to the coronavirus outbreak, U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out all the stops on Wedne...
Chinas coronavirus epidemic has passed its peak, its top health commission said on Thursday, as it logged just eight new infections in Hubei province, the first time the epicentre of the outbreak recorded a daily tally of less than 10. With...
European stock index futures plunged to their lowest since mid-2016 on Thursday as investors were rattled by dramatic travel restrictions imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump in an attempt to halt the fast-spreading coronavirus. Trump on ...