Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rail official suspended for hiding son, who returned from Germany and later tested positive for COVID-19, in Bengaluru: Spokesperson.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 11:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 11:26 IST
Rail official suspended for hiding son, who returned from Germany and later tested positive for COVID-19, in Bengaluru: Spokesperson.

Rail official suspended for hiding son, who returned from Germany and later tested positive for COVID-19, in Bengaluru: Spokesperson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Centre to take call on evacuating Indian students from Philippines on Friday

The Centre will take a call on Friday on bringing back hundreds of Indian students who are stuck in the Philippines and are unable to fly home due to the travel restrictions imposed by India to contain the spread of the deadly novel coronav...

Taiwan's new 'electronic fence' for quarantines leads wave of virus monitoring

Taiwan, which has won global praise for its effective action against the coronavirus, is rolling out a mobile phone-based electronic fence that uses location-tracking to ensure people who are quarantined stay in their homes.Governments arou...

Heated exchanges in LS over Cong MP's claim on shortage of

Lok Sabha on Friday witnessed heated exchanges between Treasury and Opposition benches over claims by a Congress leader that essential commodities are fast disappearing from markets after the prime ministers address to the nation. Soon afte...

EXCLUSIVE-YouTube to reduce streaming quality in Europe due to coronavirus

Alphabet Incs YouTube said on Friday it will reduce its streaming quality in the European Union to avoid straining the internet as thousands of Europeans, constrained by the coronavirus outbreak, switch to teleworking and watch videos at ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020