Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, MoS Suresh Angadi to donate one month's salary to PM-CARES fund to fight COVID-19: Railways.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 13:18 IST
Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, MoS Suresh Angadi to donate one month's salary to PM-CARES fund to fight COVID-19: Railways.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Piyush Goyal
- Suresh Angadi
- Railways
- COVID
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Piyush Goyal reviews progress of preparedness of Indian Railways
Production units of Railways to be utilised to manufacture essential medical items: Piyush Goyal
Piyush Goyal and EPCs representatives discuss impact of COVID-19 and lockdown
Combating COVID-19: Piyush Goyal holds video conference with EPCs representatives
Railways to donate Rs 151 cr to PM-CARES fund: Piyush Goyal