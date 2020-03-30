92 new cases and four deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in last 24 hours: Health Ministry official.

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....
Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...
With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....
Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...
Easing compliance burden on mutual fund houses and alternative investment funds AIFs, Sebi on Monday extended the deadline till July 1 for implementation of stewardship code, which is applicable for investments in listed equities. The co...
Group of 20 trade ministers will hold an emergency video conference from 1200 GMT on Monday to discuss cooperation on supply chains, Japans foreign ministry said.Japans trade minister Hiroshi Kajiyama and vice foreign minister Kenji Wakamiy...
South Korea will make emergency cash payments to all but the richest families and draw up a second supplementary budget next month in a bid to ease the drawn-out economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, President Moon Jae-in said on Mon...
Japanese organisers and the International Olympic Committee IOC decided on Monday that the Tokyo Olympic Games would start on July 23, 2021, and run until Aug. 8, Kyodo news reported. The Games were postponed last week due to the deepening ...