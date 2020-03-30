38,442 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted so far; 3,501 of them done on Sunday: ICMR official.

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....
Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...
With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....
Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...
Actor Tiffany Haddish has revealed that she is in touch with her Girls Trip co-stars regarding the sequel to the comedy and the scripting on the new film might begin soon. Directed by Malcolm D Lee, the 2017 film follows a group of four fri...
Turkey has placed 39 residential areas in 18 cities under quarantine as of Monday to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed 131 people in the country. Quarantines are underway in one town, six neighbourhoods, 28 villages an...
JSW Group on Monday said it has released 6.57 crore shares of JSW Steel and JSW Energy to repay loanJSW Group has released 1.09 crore pledged JSW Steel shares worth Rs 165 crore and 5.48 crore pledged shares worth Rs 243 crore of JSW Energy...
Tokyo officials said a drop in daily cases of coronavirus on Monday was not a cause for optimism, as they called on citizens to refrain from outdoor activities, especially gatherings at bars, night clubs and karaokes, through April 12. A se...