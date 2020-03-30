Four people, including three of family, test positive for coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar; total cases now 36: Officials.PTI | Noida | Updated: 30-03-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 17:17 IST
Four people, including three of family, test positive for coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar; total cases now 36: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Gautam Buddh Nagar