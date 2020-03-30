Left Menu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office says he will enter quarantine after one of his aides tested positive for coronavirus.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 30-03-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 17:22 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

