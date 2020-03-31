Strictest action will be taken against those who violated visa rules during recent travel to India; will also be blacklisted: MHA.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 18:38 IST
Strictest action will be taken against those who violated visa rules during recent travel to India; will also be blacklisted: MHA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- India